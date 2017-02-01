Le livre d’Ashley Graham arrive : A new model !

Mais quand va-t-elle cesser de nous en mettre plein la vue ? Jamais on espère ;)

Le mois de février commence à peine que Ashley Graham a déjà lancé sa nouvelle collection de lingerie, posé pour V magazine dans une campagne-choc, fait une campagne pour Marina Rinaldi, montrer sa cellulite sur les réseaux sociaux alors qu’elle allait coprésenter Miss Univers … et maintenant Ashley Graham sort son livre !

Ashley est bien parti pour remporter le titre de mannequin de l’année aussi 2017, en tout cas elle semble y mettre tous ces efforts.

Cette femme n’est pas juste un top model et une femme d’affaires, c’est la wonder woman des temps modernes, une amazone qui nous réserve surprise après surprise, une super bombe qui va rendre jaloux beaucoup de monde face à temps de productivité et de succès …

La belle nous laisse à peine le temps de reprendre notre souffle entre chacune de ces actions, je commence à me demander si elle n’est pas un Cylon lol

Des photos exclusives de Ashley, le point de vue du top model sur l’image du corps et son évolution, ce qu’il reste à faire pour faire évoluer les mentalités, sa carrière dans le monde de la mode et son parcours pour pour accepter son corps sans limiter ses rêves face à une industrie rigide qui lui disaient qu’elle ne pourrait pas y arriver …. oui il y a tout ça dans le livre d’Ashley Graham.

If you thought I was an open book before 🙋🏻 my first book hits shelves May 9th from @deystreet!! Pre-order “A NEW MODEL: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like” at HC.com/ANewModel #BeautyBeyondSize Une photo publiée par A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) le 31 Janv. 2017 à 11h53 PST

Ce livre devrait aussi aider à booster notre confiance en nous, nous motiver à être plus fortes, en bonne santé et la meilleure version de nous mêmes, en tout cas c’est l’ambition affichée par Ashley Graham.

“One of the most outspoken voices gracing the cover of magazines today encourages women to be their most confident selves, recognize their personal beauty, and reach for their highest dreams in this wise, warm, and inspiring memoir

Voluptuous beauty Ashley Graham has been modeling professionally since the age of thirteen. Discovered at a shopping mall in Nebraska, her stunning face and sexy curves have graced the covers of top magazines, including Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, and she was the first size 14 model to appear on the front of the wildly popular Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. The face of brands such as H&M Studio, she is also a judge for the latest season of America’s Next Top Model. And that’s only the beginning for this extraordinary talent.

Ashley is leading a new generation of women breaking ground and demolishing stereotypes, transforming our ideals about body image and what is fashionable and beautiful. A woman who proves that when it comes to beauty, size is just a number, she is the voice for the body positivity movement today and a role model for all women—no matter their individual body type, shape, or weight.

In this collection of insightful, provocative essays illustrated with a dozen photos, Ashley shares her perspective on how ideas around body image are evolving—and how we still have work to do; the fun—and stress—of a career in the fashion world; her life before modeling; and her path to accepting her size without limiting her dreams—defying rigid industry standards and naysayers who told her it couldn’t be done. As she talks about her successes and setbacks, Ashley offers support for every woman coming to terms with who she is, bolster her self-confidence, and motivates her to be her strongest, healthiest, and most beautiful self.“

Qui sera la première à mettre la main sur ce livre et venir nous en parler ici ?