La cellulite ce n’est pas que pour les rondes, même les mannequins en ont ! #iamallwoman

On ne le dira jamais assez, la cellulite n’est pas une histoire de poids, il y a des minces qui en ont, il y a des grosses qui n’en ont pas du tout !
Eh oui, pas loin de 90% des femmes ont de la cellulite, et ceci, peu importe l’âge ou la corpulence.
Les causes ? L’hérédité (merci maman) et aussi l’hygiène de vie.
Alors oui, une bonne alimentation et du sport peuvent aider, mais pour certaines même les plus minces, tout le sport, les massages et les régimes du monde ni changeront rien, cela fait partie de la vie de femme (merci mère nature).
Alors que faire ? Déculpabiliser !
Pour cela on peut s’inspirer de celles qui osent poster des photos sans retouches comme Ashley Graham, Tara Lynn ou Denise Bidot , celles qui montrent leurs corps nues dans leurs réalités et aussi récemment la mannequin Charli Howard
Charli Howard c’est une mannequin britannique, le genre de femmes que l’on voit dans les campagnes publicitaires comme récemment celle de Desigual. Elle est mince ou très mince, mais pas que, car Charli est aussi une femme qui choisit ses combats et elle est la cofondatrice de all woman project.
AWP (all woman project) c’est une fondation qui a pour but de promouvoir la diversité de la beauté des femmes, toutes les femmes, tous âges et toutes tailles #iamallwoman
Amour de soi, image de la femme plus réaliste, exemple de femmes fortes et libres … c’est ce que la belle veut mettre en avant, notamment avec des photos non retouchées comme celle qu’elle a partagé il y a une semaine sur instagram.
They say do something each day that scares you, so re-posting this is mine for the day. Despite the fact I speed walk everywhere, squat, run and occasionally do @pure_barre, I’m still left with cellulite. I went to an all-girls’ boarding school and really used to envy the girls in my class who seemingly had none, and whose bodies looked, to me, nothing less than perfect. Whenever I opened magazines, the models and celebrities I saw didn’t have cellulite either – and if they did, they were shamed in the tabloids because of it, or knocked off their perch by nasty journalists who probably have it themselves. (Note: fuck you.) As a result, I felt like my cellulite was shameful, or an oddity. It wasn’t until I got older and saw other women’s bodies that I realised HOW BLOODY NATURAL IT IS. ✔️ It’s nothing to be ashamed of. Your boyfriend isn’t gonna care if you have it, and if he does, dump him for his mate. 💁🏻 Just kidding (or am I?). Don’t get me wrong – my cellulite isn’t my favourite part of my body, nor is it something I shout from the rooftops about. But I know it doesn’t make me any less ugly, or is something I need to feel embarrassed about. ✖️ So don’t let it make you feel that way, either! In the words of my old pal Kendrick Lamar, “Show me something natural like ass with some stretch marks” 🍑🍑🍑💪🏼💪🏾💪🏿💪🏻💪🏽 #iamallwoman @allwomanproject @heatherhazzan
“Il paraît que chaque jour, il faut faire quelque chose qui nous effraie, poster de nouveau cette photo est ce quelque chose du jour pour moi. Bien que je fasse de la marche rapide partout, que je fasse des squats et que je cours, j’ai toujours de la cellulite. J’ai passé ma scolarité dans un internat pour filles et, là-bas, j’enviais les filles de ma classe qui ne semblaient pas en avoir et dont les corps me semblaient tout simplement parfaits.“
Charli c’est la mannequin qui a refusé de céder à la pression et qui c’est fait renvoyer par son agence en 2015 car, selon eux, elle est “trop grosse” avec son petit 34.
Let me tell you a little tale regarding the selfies pictured here. In the words of Nicki Minaj, I was “feelin’ myself” in the photo on the right, despite being in Texas and having eaten more food than is humanly necessary. But hey, it was a holiday, and I was enjoying myself. Life isn’t about restricting. ✖️ It’s taken me a longggg time, but I like how my shape is developing. 🍑 I like how womanly I’m starting to look. I like how my boobs and thighs are getting bigger, which I never thought I’d say. 💪🏼 I don’t want to look like that miserable girl on the left, whose gums were always bleeding, hair was falling out, periods didn’t come etc. ☹️ So anyway, I posted that “feelin’ myself” photo & carried on with my day. A couple of days later, I was sent an article that had been written about me with that selfie included. The article itself was very nice, as is the girl who wrote it (she frequently writes about body positivity)… but then I made the mistake of viewing the comments. 🙄🙄🙄 In a nutshell, I was described as “fat”, “ugly”, “arrogant” and “not model material”. One person said I should go and work in porn because that’s all I was good for. 💔 I just began sobbing at Austin Airport, which was a bit embarrassing, but it was a reflection of how I felt inside. MORTIFIED. Ashamed. FAT. Suddenly, all the old thoughts & feelings I felt in the left photo came rushing back, like how I should stop eating for the rest of the day, or start over exercising to compensate. 😢 But then a random lady came over to me and gave me a hug out of the blue. Like those dickheads on the internet, she was a total stranger, but she decided to show me kindness, despite not knowing me or why I was crying. ❤️ I suddenly realised that my worth wasn’t representative of some mean trolls on the internet. It’s taken my years, but I LIKE MY BODY & MY SHAPE. I’m finally healthy 🎉 My body isn’t validated by anyone else’s views of me. And neither is yours! ✌🏼 Be kind to other girls online. You never know how your words may affect someone. 💕 #bodypositive #curves #iamallwoman
Nous avons toutes des corps différents, des choses que nous voyons comme imparfaites chez nous, quelle que soit notre taille.
Il est temps de revenir à la réalité et de réapprendre à aimer nos corps, pa nous aimez nous même !