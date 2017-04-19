La cellulite ce n’est pas que pour les rondes, même les mannequins en ont ! #iamallwoman

On ne le dira jamais assez, la cellulite n’est pas une histoire de poids, il y a des minces qui en ont, il y a des grosses qui n’en ont pas du tout !

Eh oui, pas loin de 90% des femmes ont de la cellulite, et ceci, peu importe l’âge ou la corpulence.

Les causes ? L’hérédité (merci maman) et aussi l’hygiène de vie.

Alors oui, une bonne alimentation et du sport peuvent aider, mais pour certaines même les plus minces, tout le sport, les massages et les régimes du monde ni changeront rien, cela fait partie de la vie de femme (merci mère nature).

Alors que faire ? Déculpabiliser !

Pour cela on peut s’inspirer de celles qui osent poster des photos sans retouches comme Ashley Graham, Tara Lynn ou Denise Bidot , celles qui montrent leurs corps nues dans leurs réalités et aussi récemment la mannequin Charli Howard



Charli Howard c’est une mannequin britannique, le genre de femmes que l’on voit dans les campagnes publicitaires comme récemment celle de Desigual. Elle est mince ou très mince, mais pas que, car Charli est aussi une femme qui choisit ses combats et elle est la cofondatrice de all woman project.

AWP (all woman project) c’est une fondation qui a pour but de promouvoir la diversité de la beauté des femmes, toutes les femmes, tous âges et toutes tailles #iamallwoman

Amour de soi, image de la femme plus réaliste, exemple de femmes fortes et libres … c’est ce que la belle veut mettre en avant, notamment avec des photos non retouchées comme celle qu’elle a partagé il y a une semaine sur instagram.

“Il paraît que chaque jour, il faut faire quelque chose qui nous effraie, poster de nouveau cette photo est ce quelque chose du jour pour moi. Bien que je fasse de la marche rapide partout, que je fasse des squats et que je cours, j’ai toujours de la cellulite. J’ai passé ma scolarité dans un internat pour filles et, là-bas, j’enviais les filles de ma classe qui ne semblaient pas en avoir et dont les corps me semblaient tout simplement parfaits.“

Charli c’est la mannequin qui a refusé de céder à la pression et qui c’est fait renvoyer par son agence en 2015 car, selon eux, elle est “trop grosse” avec son petit 34.

Nous avons toutes des corps différents, des choses que nous voyons comme imparfaites chez nous, quelle que soit notre taille.

Il est temps de revenir à la réalité et de réapprendre à aimer nos corps, pa nous aimez nous même !