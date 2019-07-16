Obèse ou pas dans les clips pop ? Miley Cyrus secoue les petits esprits

Nous sommes dans un monde qui devient ultra féministe, les sociales justices warrior envahissant la plupart des médias, combattant à grands coups de diversité, à un point ou des combats hautement justifiés et qui méritent de la lumière deviennent parfois juste des coups de marketing sans âme et sans saveur.
Et puis de temps en temps, un(e) artiste ose aller plus loin, toucher à une esthétique, une idée, encore considérée comme trop controverse pour oser y toucher.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
“I’ve always been a fighter. Maybe not always in the most productive way, but fighting for myself, a friend or even for a stranger who is being bullied has always been a part of my personality. Fat acceptance is based on the notion that all fat people, regardless of health, deserve respect. And it’s a battle that is fought every day by thousands, including myself. Social media’s accessibility allows us to peek in on others living their lives, but too often the conversation turns negative when there are fat bodies involved. People just love to leave awful comments on fat folks photos in order to feel superior and I promise you, not one of these commenters actually cares about the health, family, environment or whatever bullshit reason they give for their vile behavior towards a fat person. And really, how in the hell does health matter in the context of someone just posting a photo of themselves feeling happy and confident? (HINT: it doesn’t matter, stop pretending like it does) Next time you see a fat person posting pictures of themselves living their life, stop and ask yourself why you wish to spoil their joy. I guarantee that you can’t come up with a valid reason that isn’t based in your own ego gratification. Stop it and do better! We humans have a lot to learn, but we can start by fighting our personal biases and permitting people of all genders, races, sexualities, sizes, abilities and health levels to live harassment-free lives. Don’t fuck with their freedom to feel happy and beautiful right now, not just when society says it’s ok.” – Angelina Duplisea @anactingangel
Angelina Duplisea aka An Acting Angel est la modèle qui a été choisi pour apparaître dans le clip de Miley, et sa vision a déclenché les foudres des haters avec des commentaires comme celui de Pamela Umeh qui a dit : « Ce n’est pas sain, c’est de l’obésité qui conduit à des problèmes de santé et cela ne devrait pas être salué ou accepté, car la société et devenue si sensible sur tout » (« « This is not healthy, this is obesity that leads to health problems and shouldn’t be praised or accepted because society has become so sensitive to everything. »« )
Cette photo n’est pas sans me rappeler la pub Virgin avec Anne Zamberlan, c’était en 1988, et on en est encore là dans le combat pour faire accepter notre droit à vivre.
Body positivity, Fat acceptance, Size acceptance, Self acceptance … peu importe au fond le nom que l’on donne à ce combat contre la Fatphobia/grossophobie … ici comme le dit si bien Angelina Duplisea elle-même, il s’agit juste de dire que toutes les personnes, tous les humains, et tous les gros et les obèses, peu importe leur santé, on droit au respect !