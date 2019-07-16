Obèse ou pas dans les clips pop ? Miley Cyrus secoue les petits esprits

Nous sommes dans un monde qui devient ultra féministe, les sociales justices warrior envahissant la plupart des médias, combattant à grands coups de diversité, à un point ou des combats hautement justifiés et qui méritent de la lumière deviennent parfois juste des coups de marketing sans âme et sans saveur.

Et puis de temps en temps, un(e) artiste ose aller plus loin, toucher à une esthétique, une idée, encore considérée comme trop controverse pour oser y toucher.

Angelina Duplisea aka An Acting Angel est la modèle qui a été choisi pour apparaître dans le clip de Miley, et sa vision a déclenché les foudres des haters avec des commentaires comme celui de Pamela Umeh qui a dit : « Ce n’est pas sain, c’est de l’obésité qui conduit à des problèmes de santé et cela ne devrait pas être salué ou accepté, car la société et devenue si sensible sur tout » (« « This is not healthy, this is obesity that leads to health problems and shouldn’t be praised or accepted because society has become so sensitive to everything. » « )

Cette photo n’est pas sans me rappeler la pub Virgin avec Anne Zamberlan, c’était en 1988, et on en est encore là dans le combat pour faire accepter notre droit à vivre.

Body positivity, Fat acceptance, Size acceptance, Self acceptance … peu importe au fond le nom que l’on donne à ce combat contre la Fatphobia/grossophobie … ici comme le dit si bien Angelina Duplisea elle-même, il s’agit juste de dire que toutes les personnes, tous les humains, et tous les gros et les obèses, peu importe leur santé, on droit au respect !