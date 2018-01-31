Montrer son corps sans retouches, est-ce VRAIMENT du courage ?

Karina Irby fait le buzz en ce moment.

En effet la Youtubeuse fitness, et créatrice d’une collection de maillots de bain, a décidé de partagé une photo d’elle où elle ne cache plus sa cellulite ni son eczéma.

Une photo qui va dans le sens du body positivisme et qui casse un peu plus le mythe ridicule du corps parfait.

Oui mais, si c’est une bonne chose que cette femme au corps voluptueux et ferme se soit enfin décidé à passer de l’autre côté du miroir, ce qui m’agace c’est que tout le monde applaudit en parlant de courage.

Oui Courage !

Eh bien non, on ne devrait plus parler de courage parce qu’on ne Photoshop pas un peu de cellulite.

On ne devrait plus parler de courage quand une femme montre les choses telles qu’elles sont, car parler de courage cela conforte les gens dans l’idée qu’on doit avoir honte et se cacher si on a pas un corps parfait ou photoshopé.

On ne le dira jamais assez, la cellulite c’est normal et naturel, oui on peut en avoir en étant mince et aussi ne pas en avoir en étant grosse, et ce n’est pas grave !

Pourtant on vit dans un monde où la peur de se montrer au naturel est devenue non seulement la norme, et pour perpétuer cette image lisse, voici toutes les retouches que Karina fait sur ces photos.

Quand on voit qu’une femme avec un tel corps se sent obligée de transformer pour être acceptée, cela fait peur, car au naturel elle est juste superbe et rentre déjà dans la “norme”.

Ah oui,.au cas ou personne ne l’aurait dit, mais toutes ces femmes sentent le besoin de se camoufler, car elle tente d’atteindre un but irréaliste.

Merci à Karina d’avoir pris conscience qu’elle est belle au naturel et d’avoir décidé de partager comme d’autres blogueuses et instagrammeuses le font de plus en plus le revers de la médaille. On aimerait tellement revenir vers un monde où plus personne ne tente de faire rêver avec des images irréalistes.

En attendant, s’il vous plaît ne parler plus de courage, ce sont toutes ces retouches qui sont de la folie !