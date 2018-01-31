Montrer son corps sans retouches, est-ce VRAIMENT du courage ?

Karina Irby fait le buzz en ce moment.
En effet la Youtubeuse fitness, et créatrice d’une collection de maillots de bain, a décidé de partagé une photo d’elle où elle ne cache plus sa cellulite ni son eczéma.
Une photo qui va dans le sens du body positivisme et qui casse un peu plus le mythe ridicule du corps parfait.
Oui mais, si c’est une bonne chose que cette femme au corps voluptueux et ferme se soit enfin décidé à passer de l’autre côté du miroir, ce qui m’agace c’est que tout le monde applaudit en parlant de courage.
Oui Courage !
Eh bien non, on ne devrait plus parler de courage parce qu’on ne Photoshop pas un peu de cellulite.
On ne devrait plus parler de courage quand une femme montre les choses telles qu’elles sont, car parler de courage cela conforte les gens dans l’idée qu’on doit avoir honte et se cacher si on a pas un corps parfait ou photoshopé.
On ne le dira jamais assez, la cellulite c’est normal et naturel, oui on peut en avoir en étant mince et aussi ne pas en avoir en étant grosse, et ce n’est pas grave !
This photo is hard for me to post… One of my goals this year is to create normality to a few seriously common things people world wide are dealing with day to day. For me this is eczema and cellulite, and together they’re not the most flattery combo🤦🏼♀️ I wanted to share this image showing off my angry skin and cellulite to help raise awareness that THIS IS NORMAL. I want to help love and support other angry skin suffers that are covering up, feeling self conscious and even being bullied that they’re not alone👩👩👧👦👨👨👧 I’ve been there, and I’m still dealing and accepting my skin every single day. Lately I’ve been receiving a lot of DM’s from eczema suffers all around the world giving me their personal advice and even saying thank you for sharing. Instead of the DM’s please comment below your questions, advice or anything you like that may help another in need. And more importantly, to prove to someone else that eczema is common, and they’re alone and shouldn’t feel uncomfortable and singled out. When I was a teenager I felt so alienated, unhappy and self conscious. I felt so alone and that no one knew what I had to deal with every day. Little did I know I had an entire community behind me, I just needed time to grow and realise it. So for all those young people out there that may be feeling the same… I got you’re back❤️
Pourtant on vit dans un monde où la peur de se montrer au naturel est devenue non seulement la norme, et pour perpétuer cette image lisse, voici toutes les retouches que Karina fait sur ces photos.
Quand on voit qu’une femme avec un tel corps se sent obligée de transformer pour être acceptée, cela fait peur, car au naturel elle est juste superbe et rentre déjà dans la “norme”.
Ah oui,.au cas ou personne ne l’aurait dit, mais toutes ces femmes sentent le besoin de se camoufler, car elle tente d’atteindre un but irréaliste.
Which do you prefer? Natural or self marketing Instagirl Edit? I know I’ve touched on this once before but I think it’s so important to bring awareness and reality to social media for young girls. Every day I see overly edited images from personal pages and business pages. Along with those “perfect” images comes a flood of women comparing themselves to a retouched image and tagging friends. From time to time I go out of my way to read these comments and go as far as visiting those girls profiles who are putting themselves down. They are always such beautiful, unique women and I wish that they would see that too. So I had some spare time and decided to retouch my bikini photo and copy the “look” I see flooding your Instagram feed. Heres what I did👎🏼 – Removed my eczema scars – Removed cellulite – Dramatically skin smoothed my body – Sucked in my waisted – Redesigned and sculpted my booty – Pushed my booty up – Thinned out my thighs, arms and neck – Made my hair bigger – Pushed my jaw line up – Added a glowing filter, twice – Narrowed my shoulders It’s a lot of effort, huh!? Seems crazy. But what’s crazier is that we all fall into the trap. It’s marketing and it gets us! I want to make cellulite, big booty’s, uneven skin and personality something to be looked up to! BUT I NEED YOUR HELP 🙏🏽🙏🏻🙏🏿 You need to love yourself. Every single inch and flaunt exactly what you go. Mind, body and soul! I’m not perfect, I do t want to be. I’m so much more than my Instagram posts. Just like everyone! Unique is better. Unique is power. Lumps, bumps and all🎉 @MOANA_BIKINI👙 #FLAWSANDALL
Merci à Karina d’avoir pris conscience qu’elle est belle au naturel et d’avoir décidé de partager comme d’autres blogueuses et instagrammeuses le font de plus en plus le revers de la médaille. On aimerait tellement revenir vers un monde où plus personne ne tente de faire rêver avec des images irréalistes.
En attendant, s’il vous plaît ne parler plus de courage, ce sont toutes ces retouches qui sont de la folie !